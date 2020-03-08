JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.03 ($7.01).

ETR:CBK opened at €4.30 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.44. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

