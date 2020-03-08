Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.94 ($122.02).

ETR:BEI opened at €98.78 ($114.86) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.00. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

