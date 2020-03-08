Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €57.22 ($66.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.