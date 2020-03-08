Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.94 ($60.40).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.60 and its 200-day moving average is €43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1 year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.