Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.88 ($89.40).

EPA BN opened at €60.96 ($70.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.95. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

