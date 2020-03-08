Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.83.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

