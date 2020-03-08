Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.83.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Slack Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling
Slack Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capitala Finance Corp
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capitala Finance Corp
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Increased by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Increased by Piper Sandler
GreenSky Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
GreenSky Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ferro Co.
Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ferro Co.
Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report