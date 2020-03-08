Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

ETR:BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.83. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

