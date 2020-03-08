Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a 12-month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.10.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.