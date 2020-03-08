Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €92.00 ($106.98) price target from Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of CON stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Friday. Continental has a 1 year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €106.25 and its 200-day moving average is €115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

