Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Friday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

