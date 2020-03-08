$199.87 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $199.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.39 million to $203.80 million. BIO-TECHNE reported sales of $184.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $782.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.72 million to $786.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $873.92 million, with estimates ranging from $862.70 million to $885.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,745 shares of company stock worth $7,134,525. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average is $206.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $178.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

