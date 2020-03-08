$749.05 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce $749.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $743.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.70 million. Carter’s posted sales of $741.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carter’s by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

