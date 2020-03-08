$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.38 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.75 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.