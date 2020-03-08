$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $46.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $208.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $210.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,799,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

