$54.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $54.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.99 million and the lowest is $54.40 million. Ambarella reported sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $240.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.26 million to $256.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.14 million, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from to in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 619,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,106,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

