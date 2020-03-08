Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.15 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BERY opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss a €45.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss a €45.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone a €67.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone a €67.00 Price Target
Hugo Boss Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank
Hugo Boss Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank
Hugo Boss Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Hugo Boss Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Continental PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research
Continental PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research
Continental Given a €92.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Continental Given a €92.00 Price Target at Independent Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report