Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $76.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.87 million and the lowest is $75.60 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $73.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $321.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.48 million to $329.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.64 million, with estimates ranging from $326.98 million to $352.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on PlayAGS from to in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

