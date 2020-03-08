Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $347,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

