PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The business had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 365,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,340,000 after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

