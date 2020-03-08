SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $79.26 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Saia by 59.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Saia by 31.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Saia Inc
Air Canada Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00
Carnival Given Media Impact Rating of -5.00
Aeorema Communications Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds
