SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $79.26 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Saia by 59.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Saia by 31.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

