Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Air Canada’s analysis:
- How Low Can Air Canada (TSX:AC) Go? (ca.finance.yahoo.com)
- Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Air Canada Salutes Achievements of Present and Next Generation of (newswire.ca)
- Cowen & Co. Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Air Canada (ACDVF) (smarteranalyst.com)
- Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00 (americanbankingnews.com)
OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $40.31.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
