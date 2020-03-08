Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

Media stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Air Canada’s analysis:

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.