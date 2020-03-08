Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given Media Impact Rating of -5.00

News stories about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Carnival’s ranking:

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.