Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) have trended very positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aeorema Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LON:AEO opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. Aeorema Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 23.78 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

