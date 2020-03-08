Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

