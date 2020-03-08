Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -1.40

News headlines about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.80%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

