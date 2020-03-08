Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BDIC opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

