Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Given Media Impact Score of -4.17

Mar 8th, 2020

Press coverage about Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Weed earned a news impact score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Weed has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Weed Company Profile

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

