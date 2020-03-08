Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -4.20

Press coverage about Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canopy Growth earned a daily sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the marijuana producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGC. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

