Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.20

News stories about Cigna (NYSE:CI) have trended very positive recently. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. Cigna earned a coverage optimism score of 3.20 on their scale.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cigna’s score:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Shares of CI opened at $195.52 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

