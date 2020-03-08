Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.45

News articles about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a media sentiment score of -4.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Cummins’ ranking:

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

NYSE:CMI opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

