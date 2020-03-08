CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.50

Press coverage about CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CENTRICA PLC/S earned a media sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted CENTRICA PLC/S’s score:

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.