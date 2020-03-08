Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Carnival’s ranking:

Shares of CUK stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Carnival has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

