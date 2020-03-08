Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.20

Media coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.27.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

