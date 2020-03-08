Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a news impact score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s analysis:
- Extremely Critical Press Coverage Likely to Impact Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price (americanbankingnews.com)
- Should I refinance my house? Mortgage rates drop to 50-year low as coronavirus spreads across the U.S. — and the world (finance.yahoo.com)
- Don’t expect interest rates on 30-year mortgages to fall below 3%, says Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner (finance.yahoo.com)
- 498 of the S&P 500 Are Losing to 30-Year Treasuries (finance.yahoo.com)
- Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2 — Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to credit risk transfer notes issued by Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2 (finance.yahoo.com)
OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.14. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile
Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.