Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a news impact score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s analysis:

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.14. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMCC. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

