Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,298.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,455.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

