Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alphabet’s ranking:

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,295.74 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,453.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.72. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.