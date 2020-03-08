Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

HIIQ opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

