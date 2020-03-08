Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Honda Motor’s analysis:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

