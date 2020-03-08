MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 5.00

News headlines about MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MYR Group earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $484.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

