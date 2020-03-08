Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Humana (NYSE:HUM) Share Price

Press coverage about Humana (NYSE:HUM) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Humana earned a media sentiment score of 2.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

HUM stock opened at $367.01 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.06 and a 200 day moving average of $322.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,450. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

