HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20

Media headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news impact score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected HSBC's analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HSBC has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 107.18%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

