Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given Daily News Impact Score of 3.43

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Gartner stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

