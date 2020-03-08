Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Media stories about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Novus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$75.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.19.

About Novus Energy

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

