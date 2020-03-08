North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.84. The firm has a market cap of $290.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$11.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

