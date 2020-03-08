Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Navistar International earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.01.

Shares of NAV opened at $33.20 on Friday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

