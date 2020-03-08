Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given News Impact Rating of -1.09

Media stories about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

