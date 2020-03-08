Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Share Price

Media stories about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lockheed Martin earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $382.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

