Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a news impact score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LUV opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

