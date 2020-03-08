KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NSA stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

