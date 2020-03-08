TD Securities Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

